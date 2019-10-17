Thirst Aid Kit

Mark-Paul Gosselaar Can Catch It

How Mark-Paul Gosselaar has kept our attention over the years.

Join Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins as they dig deep into the various ways women express their thirst, asking: Why do we desire who we desire? At a time when men are Not Doing Great, Bim and Nichole want to keep asking questions about Hollywood inclusion and opportunity, through illuminating and hilarious conversations with special guests, original fan fic designed to make you sit up, and of course [REDACTED]. Bring a straw… and come thirst with us.

  • Bim Adewunmi is a radio producer and playwright, and co-host of Thirst Aid Kit.

  • Nichole Perkins is a writer and co-host of the podcasts Thirst Aid Kit and the Waves.

Episode Notes

We never wanted a hall pass for Zack Morris, but our thirst for Mark-Paul Gosselaar grew from a tiny acorn into a mighty oak—JUST LIKE HE DID. From Pitch to the Passage, we explore what makes MPG the MVP: Is it the well-groomed beard? The thick thighs? Or maybe the fact that he’s starred opposite so many black women and girls that’s got our foofs a-tingle …

This week on Fanfic Wars, MPG saves Nichole, and relaxes with Bim after a fan convention. Plus [REDACTED] as usual.

Find show notes, gifs, and links on our Tumblr at thirstaidkitpodcast.tumblr.com. Share your drabbles with us there, or email them to us at thirstaidkit@slate.com. Our music is by Tanya Morgan. Thirst responsibly—wear shinguards!