Mark-Paul Gosselaar Can Catch It
How Mark-Paul Gosselaar has kept our attention over the years.
Episode Notes
We never wanted a hall pass for Zack Morris, but our thirst for Mark-Paul Gosselaar grew from a tiny acorn into a mighty oak—JUST LIKE HE DID. From Pitch to the Passage, we explore what makes MPG the MVP: Is it the well-groomed beard? The thick thighs? Or maybe the fact that he’s starred opposite so many black women and girls that’s got our foofs a-tingle …
This week on Fanfic Wars, MPG saves Nichole, and relaxes with Bim after a fan convention. Plus [REDACTED] as usual.
Find show notes, gifs, and links on our Tumblr at thirstaidkitpodcast.tumblr.com. Share your drabbles with us there, or email them to us at thirstaidkit@slate.com. Our music is by Tanya Morgan. Thirst responsibly—wear shinguards!