Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll have heard all the #ThirstDiscourse about Fleabag’s Hot Priest—and we’re here to peel back his cassock and reveal what lies beneath … we also look at his forebear, Sidney Chambers aka the Sexy Vicar of Grantchester, solvin’ crimes, breakin’ hearts, and listenin’ to smoky jazz. Plus, a quick rundown of the other sexy clergy of our youth and beyond. There are also our usuals: [REDACTED], super steamy Fan Fic Wars, in which Nichole tries to teach Hot Priest something new 👀.

Thirst responsibly: Hot Priest is watching …