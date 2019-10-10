Thirst Aid Kit

Forgive Us, Father

What is it about men of the cloth that makes us want to sin?

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

Join Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins as they dig deep into the various ways women express their thirst, asking: Why do we desire who we desire? At a time when men are Not Doing Great, Bim and Nichole want to keep asking questions about Hollywood inclusion and opportunity, through illuminating and hilarious conversations with special guests, original fan fic designed to make you sit up, and of course [REDACTED]. Bring a straw… and come thirst with us.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Bim Adewunmi is a radio producer and playwright, and co-host of Thirst Aid Kit.

  • Nichole Perkins is a writer and co-host of the podcasts Thirst Aid Kit and the Waves.

Follow

Episode Notes

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll have heard all the #ThirstDiscourse about Fleabag’s Hot Priest—and we’re here to peel back his cassock and reveal what lies beneath … we also look at his forebear, Sidney Chambers aka the Sexy Vicar of Grantchester, solvin’ crimes, breakin’ hearts, and listenin’ to smoky jazz. Plus, a quick rundown of the other sexy clergy of our youth and beyond. There are also our usuals: [REDACTED], super steamy Fan Fic Wars, in which Nichole tries to teach Hot Priest something new 👀.

Our music is by Tanya Morgan. You can find show notes and more on our Tumblr at thirstaidkitpodcast.tumblr.com. Feel free to confess your sins … we mean send us your drabbles by emailing us at thirstaidkit@slate.com.

Thirst responsibly: Hot Priest is watching …