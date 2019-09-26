Thirst Aid Kit

Dan Levy, Smokeshow Extraordinaire

What secrets do your eyebrows hold, Dan?

About the Show

Join Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins as they dig deep into the various ways women express their thirst, asking: Why do we desire who we desire? At a time when men are Not Doing Great, Bim and Nichole want to keep asking questions about Hollywood inclusion and opportunity, through illuminating and hilarious conversations with special guests, original fan fic designed to make you sit up, and of course [REDACTED]. Bring a straw… and come thirst with us.

Hosts

  • Bim Adewunmi is a radio producer and playwright, and co-host of Thirst Aid Kit.

  • Nichole Perkins is a writer and co-host of the podcasts Thirst Aid Kit and the Waves.

Episode Notes

We’re back, thirst-buckets! We were away for nine months, gestating this thirst baby, and now we have returned—and named it Dan Levy! The co-creator and showrunner of the Emmy-nominated comedy Schitt’s Creek is our Thirst Object, and we have lots to talk about: his forever-coiffed hair, his intense eyebrows (inherited from his equally lushly follicled father, Eugene), his smirk that makes us want to share secrets with him. We talk about how he actively creates a world in which homophobia is acknowledged but not made central to identity, and how kindness is the greatest aphrodisiac on earth. Yes, even greater than Keanu’s hair flop.

We also did a quick rundown of what we missed during our hiatus: America’s Ass™, the eyebrows, and cheekbones of Crazy Rich Asians, and what the heck sweater-wearing Hulk would be allowed to get away with, were he to ask…

Find show notes, fanfic, and more on our Tumblr. Share your drabbles with us there or email them to us at thirstaidkit@slate.com. Our music is by Tanya Morgan. For your safety, we recommend that you avoid operating heavy machinery while listening to Thirst Aid Kit.