Dan Levy, Smokeshow Extraordinaire

We’re back, thirst-buckets! We were away for nine months, gestating this thirst baby, and now we have returned—and named it Dan Levy! The co-creator and showrunner of the Emmy-nominated comedy Schitt’s Creek is our Thirst Object, and we have lots to talk about: his forever-coiffed hair, his intense eyebrows (inherited from his equally lushly follicled father, Eugene), his smirk that makes us want to share secrets with him. We talk about how he actively creates a world in which homophobia is acknowledged but not made central to identity, and how kindness is the greatest aphrodisiac on earth. Yes, even greater than Keanu’s hair flop.

We also did a quick rundown of what we missed during our hiatus: America’s Ass™, the eyebrows, and cheekbones of Crazy Rich Asians, and what the heck sweater-wearing Hulk would be allowed to get away with, were he to ask…

Find show notes, fanfic, and more on our Tumblr. Share your drabbles with us there or email them to us at thirstaidkit@slate.com. Our music is by Tanya Morgan. For your safety, we recommend that you avoid operating heavy machinery while listening to Thirst Aid Kit.