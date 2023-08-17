How Drake Betrayed Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez was sentenced for shooting Megan, but he’s not the only “Toronto Mans” to do her dirty.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves, Tory Lanez has been sentenced for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, and we have THOUGHTS. Scamfluencers co-host and former BuzzFeed reporter Scaachi Koul is joined by Refinery29 reporter Kathleen Newman-Bremang to unpack why so many people turned against Megan despite Tory Lanez being a wasteman. They explain what exactly is a “Toronto Mans” and why this dangerous subsection of man is crossing American borders in the forms of Drake, the Weeknd, and more.
In Slate Plus: Episode 10 of our And Just Like That…recap.
If you liked this episode, check out: The World Record Book of Racist Stories
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Scaachi Koul, Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.