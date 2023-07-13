Watch The Women’s World Cup, Damn It!
Come for Megan Rapinoe’s last tournament, stay for the beautiful game.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves, we’re talking about the Women’s World Cup and why you should be watching it (even if sometimes it’s a little tricky to find). Slate senior supervising producer Daisy Rosario is joined by investigative sports journalist Jessica Luther with a Waves guide to the cup. They discuss what players to look for, why nationalism can sometimes trump misogyny, Megan Rapinoe’s retirement, and why the US women’s soccer team is so good.
In Slate Plus: Episode 5 of our And Just Like That…recap.
If you liked this episode, check out: Is the Wedding Dress Dead?
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.