How a Drag Queen Recreated the American Dream
RuPaul’s Drag Race star Mrs. Kasha Davis breaks down her big moment on All Stars and how she’s turned the idea of a “housewife” on its head.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves, drag queens are under attack and being labeled bad for families and kids. But RuPaul’s Drag Race and Drag Race All Stars contestant Mrs. Kasha Davis is making people rethink the American Dream. She sits down with Slate senior supervising producer, Daisy Rosario to talk about the real life inspiration for the character of Mrs. Kasha Davis, her new music video showcasing the importance of Drag Story Hour, and why more people need to see happy queer families like hers.
In Slate Plus: Recap of episode 7 of HBO’s And Just Like That…
If you liked this episode, check out: Why Barbie Lives On
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.