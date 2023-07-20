Why Barbie Lives On
Barbie has been around for generations, as Greta Gerwig takes her to Hollywood, we look at what makes Barbie a legend.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves, it’s all about Barbie. Slate senior producer Cheyna Roth sits down with M.G. Lord, author of Forever Barbie and co-host of “LA Made: The Barbie Tapes” from LAist and So Cal Public Radio. They discuss the history of the Barbie doll and how she’s managed to endure, how Barbie might actually be feminist, and what the new Greta Gerwig movie gets right about Barbie.
In Slate Plus: Episode 6 of our And Just Like That…recap.
If you liked this episode check out Is The Wedding Dress Dead?
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.