The Waves

Can Fairy Tales Be Feminist?

How fairy tales can speak to today’s audiences and the gendered nature of telling stories.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of The Waves, we’re diving into fairy tales. Slate book critic Laura Miller talks with author Kelly Link about her collection of fairy tale-inspired short stories, White Cat, Black Dog. They discuss how fairy tales have influenced Kelly’s work, the allure of the “searching for a beloved” story, finding a community of female writers.

In Slate Plus: Cheyna Roth and Luke Winkie discuss episode three of Max’s And Just Like That…

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.

Advertisement

About the Show

Each week a pair of writers and guests talk through one news story we can’t stop thinking about, and unpack what gender has to do with it.

All episodes

Host