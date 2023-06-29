Can Fairy Tales Be Feminist?
How fairy tales can speak to today’s audiences and the gendered nature of telling stories.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves, we’re diving into fairy tales. Slate book critic Laura Miller talks with author Kelly Link about her collection of fairy tale-inspired short stories, White Cat, Black Dog. They discuss how fairy tales have influenced Kelly’s work, the allure of the “searching for a beloved” story, finding a community of female writers.
In Slate Plus: Cheyna Roth and Luke Winkie discuss episode three of Max’s And Just Like That…
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.