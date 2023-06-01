The Waves

The Hustle of Being Beautiful

How can we interrogate the problems with beauty culture…while still enjoying our face masks and lip gloss?

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of The Waves, it’s all about the beauty industry. Senior writer and editor at New America, Julia Craven is joined by author and NPR host-at-large Elise Hu. They discuss Elise’s new book, Flawless - a remarkable investigation into the Korean beauty world. They also unpack the hustle culture inherent in beauty, how Eurocentric beauty trends are everywhere, and more.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.

Host

  • Julia Craven is a freelance reporter and former Slate staff writer covering health, wellness, and fitness.