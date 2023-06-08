The Waves

Finding Love Without Romance

Author Amy Key explores a life without romantic love, but with a lot of Joni Mitchell.

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of The Waves, we talk about living a life alone, but without loneliness. Slate senior editor Rebecca Onion talks with author Amy Key about her new book, Arrangements in Blue, and how Key has found fulfillment without romantic love.

In Slate Plus: The influence of Joni Mitchell’s album, Blue.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.

