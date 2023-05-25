The Waves

Are female characters on shows like Killing Eve, Fleabag and 90s Rosanne anti-heroes, or just fully formed women?

On this week’s episode of The Waves, are female characters becoming less likable? Slate senior supervising producer, Daisy Rosario is joined by author and comedian Jena Friedman. Jena’s new book Not Funny explores likeability and what that means for women in comedy and the world. They talk about unlikeable female characters and anti-heroines in shows like Rosanne, Killing Eve, and more. How unlikeable female characters have evolved - and how streamers actually helped bring down some gatekeepers making more room for complex women on TV.

In Slate Plus: When Jena asked famous male comics the questions so many female comics get asked every day.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.

  • Daisy Rosario is Slate's senior supervising producer of audio. Previously, she produced podcasts and reported stories for Stitcher, WNYC, WAMU, and Latino USA, and was also a frequent contributor to NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour. You may have heard her on the Moth.