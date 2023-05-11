What E. Jean Carroll Did For Women
She won her defamation case against Donald Trump. Will it have a lasting impact?
On this week’s episode of The Waves, E. Jean Carroll won, but what now? Slate senior producer Cheyna Roth talks with Slate senior writer Christina Cauterucci about the use of civil trials in cases of alleged rape and domestic violence, how the #MeToo movement influenced the trial, and what Carroll’s win could mean going forward.
More About Carroll:
“Not My Type” by Christina Cauterucci
Lie Detector by Christina Cauterucci
There’s a Remarkable Piece of Evidence in the E. Jean Carroll Trial by Christina Cauterucci
Make No Mistake About the $5 Million E. Jean Carroll Verdict Against Trump by Christina Cauterucci
In Slate Plus, the stupidity of one of Trump’s lies.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth and Tori Dominguez with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.
