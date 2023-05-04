How to Protect Your Kids From Diet Culture
Virginia Sole-Smith’s new book makes the radical case for letting your kids be kids when it comes to food. With Mom and Dad Are Fighting’s Jamilah Lemieux.
On this week’s episode of The Waves, we’re doing a very special Mom and Dad Are Fighting crossover with host Jamilah Lemieux. Jamilah sits down with author Virginia Sole-Smith to talk about her new book, Fat Talk: Parenting in the Age of Diet Culture. They discuss helping kids accept their bodies in whatever form they take, dealing with our own internalized fatphobia, and more.
In Slate Plus, answering a listener’s question on secret snacking.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth and Rosemary Belson with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.
