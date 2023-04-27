Making Friends As An Adult
Comedian and author Lane Moore talks about her new book on friendship, You Will Find Your People.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves, finding friends as an adult. Slate executive editor Susan Matthews is joined by author, comedian, and musician Lane Moore to talk about Moore’s new book You Will Find Your People. They dig into the necessity of healthy boundaries, letting go of old friendships that no longer serve you, and the importance of deep friendships that require work.
In Slate Plus, unpacking celebrity friendships.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com