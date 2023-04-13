The Waves

How to Survive in Hollywood

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Caroline Aaron discusses her career as a character actress.

On this week’s episode of The Waves - the freelancing side of acting with Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Caroline Aaron. Slate senior supervising producer Daisy Rosario is joined by Caroline Aaron - a familiar face in movies for over forty years, if not a household name. They discuss building a life with an unstable career path, how women’s stories are done a disservice in film and television, and how Caroline’s show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel seeks to overturn all of that.

In Slate Plus, Caroline discusses working with strong women like Amy Sherman Palladino and Nora Ephron.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.

  • Daisy Rosario is Slate's senior supervising producer of audio. Previously, she produced podcasts and reported stories for Stitcher, WNYC, WAMU, and Latino USA, and was also a frequent contributor to NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour. You may have heard her on the Moth.