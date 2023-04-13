How to Survive in Hollywood
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Caroline Aaron discusses her career as a character actress.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves - the freelancing side of acting with Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Caroline Aaron. Slate senior supervising producer Daisy Rosario is joined by Caroline Aaron - a familiar face in movies for over forty years, if not a household name. They discuss building a life with an unstable career path, how women’s stories are done a disservice in film and television, and how Caroline’s show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel seeks to overturn all of that.
In Slate Plus, Caroline discusses working with strong women like Amy Sherman Palladino and Nora Ephron.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.