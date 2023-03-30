What the Hart Family Murders Reveal About Foster Care
When Devonte Hart and his siblings were killed by their foster moms, why were those women viewed as victims?
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate supervising producer Daisy Rosario is joined by Texas Tribune reporter Roxanna Asgarian to discuss her book We Were Once A Family: A Story of Love, Death and Child Removal in America and its findings on the foster care system. The book covers the tragic Hart family murders in 2018 where two mothers drove their six adopted children off a cliff.
In Slate Plus: How Roxanna navigated writing about a tragic family story in a pandemic while being a first-time mom.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth and Tori Dominguez with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.