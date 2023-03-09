Hollywood Needs an Overhaul
The Academy does need a “crisis team.” Just not for the reasons they think they do.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate culture writer Nadira Goffe is joined by film producer and Stay Gold Features founder Daniela Taplin Lundberg to discuss the challenges of film production and the importance of movies that tell women’s stories, even when they seem too risky to make.
In Slate Plus, Nadira and Daniela talk about their favorite (surprisingly) feminist movies.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth and Tori Dominguez with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.