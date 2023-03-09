The Waves

Hollywood Needs an Overhaul

The Academy does need a “crisis team.” Just not for the reasons they think they do.

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate culture writer Nadira Goffe is joined by film producer and Stay Gold Features founder Daniela Taplin Lundberg to discuss the challenges of film production and the importance of movies that tell women’s stories, even when they seem too risky to make.

In Slate Plus, Nadira and Daniela talk about their favorite (surprisingly) feminist movies.

