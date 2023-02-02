The Waves

Are “Cool Moms” A Menace?

Can you be a mom and not totally lose yourself along the way? Plus, a defense of Lean In.

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior editor Rebecca Onion is joined by NPR political reporter Danielle Kurtzleben to unpack all the fears that come with pending motherhood. They unpack Danielle’s brilliant Substack piece, “A Professional Lady Correspondent Stares Down Motherhood,” their fears of “cool moms” and…the possible merits of ”lean in feminism.” Heavy emphasis on the possible.

In Slate Plus, how Danielle navigated covering abortion post-Roe while pregnant.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth and Tori Dominguez with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.

