The Waves

What Ballet’s Best Choreographer Destroyed

Ballet’s most famous choreographer left an amazing legacy–and many hurt women in his wake.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior editor Rebecca Onion is joined by Erika Lentz, host of the podcast The Turning to discuss the impact of ballet culture and the legacy of George Balanchine on dancers of all levels.

In Slate Plus, how ballerinas and nuns have more in common than you think.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth and Tori Dominguez with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.

Advertisement

About the Show

Each week a pair of writers and guests talk through one news story we can’t stop thinking about, and unpack what gender has to do with it.

All episodes

Host