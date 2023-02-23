What Ballet’s Best Choreographer Destroyed
Ballet’s most famous choreographer left an amazing legacy–and many hurt women in his wake.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior editor Rebecca Onion is joined by Erika Lentz, host of the podcast The Turning to discuss the impact of ballet culture and the legacy of George Balanchine on dancers of all levels.
In Slate Plus, how ballerinas and nuns have more in common than you think.
