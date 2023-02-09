How ADHD Disorients Women
How One Self-Described ‘Lady Comic’ Lives as an adult with ADHD.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate supervising producer Daisy Rosario is joined by stand-up comic Blaire Postman to discuss their journeys as women with ADHD, from receiving a diagnosis to the many ways it affects their everyday lives.
In Slate Plus, how Blaire navigated living with ADHD in the pandemic-era social media boom of all things ADHD content.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth and Tori Dominguez with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.