The Waves

Exercise Shouldn’t (Always) Feel Punishing

It’s okay to slow down. Plus, why your yoga class costs so much.

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate science and health editor Shannon Palus talks with freelance science writer Eleanor Cummins about how to detach exercise from diet culture, and learning to strive toward fitness goals that actually serve them. They discuss two recent pieces in Slate, Shannon’s article on the benefits of slow running and Eleanor’s on why yoga classes cost so much—an how the teachers, which are mostly women, can actually get paid more. They discuss why relaxing in a workout setting can be necessary and difficult, and how letting go of the idea that working out always has to be painful can actually help you accomplish big, impressive goals.

In Slate Plus, is Prince Harry feminist?

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.

Each week a pair of writers and guests talk through one news story we can't stop thinking about, and unpack what gender has to do with it.

