The Waves

Who’s Getting Rich Off Menopause?

Gwyneth Paltrow, Drew Barrymore, Naomi Watts and more are taking menopause mainstream. And companies are looking to cash in.

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate Money co-host Emily Peck is joined by New York Times writer, Amy Larocca to discuss, as Amy says, the “menopause gold rush.” They dig into when exactly menopause starts, how younger women embracing their bodies has trickled up to their moms, and the companies that have started aggressively targeting menopausal women - for better and for worse.

In Slate Plus, how telehealth and online medicine have changed the menopause game.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.

