The Myths About Fat People
Maintenance Phase’s Aubrey Gordon discusses her new book, “You Just Need to Lose Weight” And 19 Other Myths About Fat People.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate science and health editor Shannon Palus is joined by author and co-host of Maintenance Phase, Aubrey Gordon. Shannon and Aubrey discuss Aubrey’s new book, “You Just Need to Lose Weight” and 19 Other Myths About Fat People, the fraught nature of “body positivity” and the insidious goalpost moving of the Dove “Love Your Body” campaign.
In Slate Plus, Aubrey and Shannon discuss the new weight-loss fad, Ozempic.
Further Reading Recommendations From Aubrey:
Hunger by Roxane Gay
Belly of the Beast by Da’shaun L. Harrison
The Body Is Not An Apology by Sonya Renee Taylor
Fearing the Black Body by Sabrina Strings
Julie Murphy’s fiction novels like Dumplin’
Check out Shannon’s new Slate Column: Good Fit
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com