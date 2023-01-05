The Waves

The Myths About Fat People

Maintenance Phase’s Aubrey Gordon discusses her new book, “You Just Need to Lose Weight” And 19 Other Myths About Fat People.

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate science and health editor Shannon Palus is joined by author and co-host of Maintenance Phase, Aubrey Gordon. Shannon and Aubrey discuss Aubrey’s new book, “You Just Need to Lose Weight” and 19 Other Myths About Fat People, the fraught nature of “body positivity” and the insidious goalpost moving of the Dove “Love Your Body” campaign.

In Slate Plus, Aubrey and Shannon discuss the new weight-loss fad, Ozempic.

Further Reading Recommendations From Aubrey:

Hunger by Roxane Gay

Belly of the Beast by Da’shaun L. Harrison

The Body Is Not An Apology by Sonya Renee Taylor

Fearing the Black Body by Sabrina Strings

Julie Murphy’s fiction novels like Dumplin’

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.

