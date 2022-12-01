The Waves

Fleishman - and Middle Aged Marriage - Are in Trouble

Hulu’s new series, Fleishman Is In Trouble, uncovers how mid-life crisis and divorce are different for women.

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate Money host Emily Peck is joined by journalist and author Taffy Brodesser-Akner to talk about Taffy’s new show, Fleishman is in Trouble, based on her bestselling novel. They dig into why men’s magazines are more freeing to write for, how ambition can mess up a marriage, and how midlife crises and divorce are different experiences for women.

In Slate Plus, Emily and Taffy talk about Toby’s eating disorder, how empathy can make people mad, and more.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.

