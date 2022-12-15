The Waves

Tis the Hallmark Season

Come for the rugged, inn-owning men. Stay for the vibes and attempts at increased diversity.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of The Waves, host of Slate’s ICYMI podcast Rachelle Hampton is joined by Vulture’s Rebecca Alter to talk all about those cheesy holiday movies we can’t escape this time of year. They dig into what makes a Hallmark Holiday Movie™ (inns and men who have probably been to therapy are a must), how the movies have evolved over the years and whether their attempts at diversity are just forcing other cultures to conform to their model. Plus, all the holiday vibes.

In Slate Plus: Rebecca talks about her time on a Hallmark movie set, which she wrote about for Vulture.

Recommendations:

Rachelle: The Holiday Calendar on Netflix and Lifetime’s The Spirit of Christmas.

Rebecca: Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square on Netflix and Showtime’s Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com

Advertisement

About the Show

Each week a pair of writers and guests talk through one news story we can’t stop thinking about, and unpack what gender has to do with it.

All episodes

Host

  • Rachelle Hampton is a culture writer and reporter at Slate and co-host of ICYMI. Her work has appeared in the New Republic, Pacific Standard, Smithsonian Magazine, and In These Times. She still hasn't recovered from Tumblr’s demise.