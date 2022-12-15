Tis the Hallmark Season
Come for the rugged, inn-owning men. Stay for the vibes and attempts at increased diversity.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves, host of Slate’s ICYMI podcast Rachelle Hampton is joined by Vulture’s Rebecca Alter to talk all about those cheesy holiday movies we can’t escape this time of year. They dig into what makes a Hallmark Holiday Movie™ (inns and men who have probably been to therapy are a must), how the movies have evolved over the years and whether their attempts at diversity are just forcing other cultures to conform to their model. Plus, all the holiday vibes.
In Slate Plus: Rebecca talks about her time on a Hallmark movie set, which she wrote about for Vulture.
Recommendations:
Rachelle: The Holiday Calendar on Netflix and Lifetime’s The Spirit of Christmas.
Rebecca: Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square on Netflix and Showtime’s Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com