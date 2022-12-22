The Waves

Are Women of Color Disappearing From Comedy Again?

Comedian Aida Rodriguez shares her tough road in comedy. And why she’s always trying to lift up “the kids”.

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior supervising producer Daisy Rosario talks to comedian and activist Aida Rodriguez about the state of women in comedy. They dig into Aida’s background and what it was like to come up as a woman of color in comedy. They also unpack the sneaking suspicion that women of color are getting fewer and fewer chances these days, and how to turn trauma into comedy.

In Slate Plus, Aida and Daisy talk about whether it’s feminist to not stand up for yourself in a loud way.

Catch Aida’s comedy Fighting Words on HBO Max.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.

