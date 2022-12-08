The Waves

The World Record Book of Racist Stories

 Comedians Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar explain why humor is the only way to get through the pain.

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior supervising producer of audio Daisy Rosario is joined by sisters and authors Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar. Amber and Lacey just released their second book, The World Record Book of Racist Stories, a collection of humorous and sometimes heartbreaking essays about the racism they and the people they know experience every day. Daisy, Amber and Lacey talk about needing to write a second book (because they didn’t fit all the stories in the first book), the importance of family in surviving micro and macro aggressions, and why humor is the only way to get through the pain.

In Slate Plus, Daisy, Amber and Lacey talk about why Omaha actually is a great place to live.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.

