The Waves

Ejaculate Responsibly

Author Gabrielle Blair has a new way of thinking about abortion, and it starts and ends with men taking responsibility for their sperm.

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior producer Cheyna Roth is joined by author Gabrielle Blair. Blair’s new book Ejaculate Responsibly presents the radical idea that men should take control of the fertility conversation by better managing their sperm. After all, they’re fertile 24-hours a day compared to women’s 24-hours a month. Cheyna and Gabrielle also talk about the problem with not prioritizing women’s pain, Gabrielle’s history as a “Design Mom” and how even Mormons seem to agree with Gabrielle’s book.

In Slate Plus: How the pope got involved in your birth control.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.

