Oprah Has The Best Voice (and Other Vocal Thoughts)
The actresses’s new audio book Inside Voice will make you rethink how you sound.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior supervising producer of audio, Daisy Rosario is joined by actress and director Lake Bell to talk about voices. Bell’s new audio book Inside Voice is all about her obsession with how people sound. They dig into why we should take better care of our voices, how trauma impacts our ability to speak, why candidate voices impact their electability, and more.
In Slate Plus, Lake and Daisy talk about the problem with the sexy baby voice.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com