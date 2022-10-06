Why Are We Obsessed With Queens?
From real queens to fictional ones, we just can’t seem to get enough.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior editor Rebecca Onion is joined by Slate contributing writer Imogen West-Knights to talk all about queens. From the daily news to Sunday nights on HBO, queens are everywhere right now. Rebecca and Imogen talk about the enduring appeal of shows like The Crown, House of the Dragon, Victoria, and more and what these representations are lacking.
In Slate Plus, is the modern iteration of Hillary Clinton still feminist?
Recommendations:
Rebecca: Dirty Dancing abortion fundraisers, like this one.
Imogen: Netflix’s Dahmer (in order to grapple with its lack of sensitivity)
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus, Daisy Rosario, and Alicia Montgomery.
