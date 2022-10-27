Hocus Pocus Has No Focus
The Sanderson Sisters are back, but our reaction to witches has evolved.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior editor Rebecca Onion is joined by Jess Zimmerman, who writes about witches, feminism, and all the scary ladies. They sit down to unpack their feelings about Disney’s Hocus Pocus films - both past and present and how the witch discussion has changed in the thirty years between movies.
In Slate Plus, is Taylor Swift’s Anti Hero music video feminist?
Recommendations:
Rebecca: The audiobook of The Mercies by Kiran Milwood Hargrave and read by Jessie Buckley.
Jess: The new book Toil and Trouble by Lisa Kroger and Melanie Anderson.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus, Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.