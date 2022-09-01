Why Women Carry the Bulk of Student Debt
Women and people of color will benefit most from Biden’s relief program.
On this week’s episode of The Waves, Lizzie O’Leary host of What Next: TBD is joined by Emily Peck co-host of Slate Money to explain the new Student Debt Relief Plan. They delve into the reason women often carry more debt on average and why they stand to benefit the most from even modest relief. Then, Lizzie and Emily unpack debt-relief criticism itself, what Biden’s plan does well, and where it could improve.
In Slate Plus, some hard-hitting, in-depth analysis on whether or not laundry-folding is feminist.
Recommendations
Lizzie: Crime thriller Girl, Forgotten by author Karin Slaughter
Emily: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law from Marvel and Disney+
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus, Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery. With production help from Anna Rubanova.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com