Why Women Carry the Bulk of Student Debt

Women and people of color will benefit most from Biden’s relief program.

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Lizzie O’Leary host of What Next: TBD is joined by Emily Peck co-host of Slate Money to explain the new Student Debt Relief Plan. They delve into the reason women often carry more debt on average and why they stand to benefit the most from even modest relief. Then, Lizzie and Emily unpack debt-relief criticism itself, what Biden’s plan does well, and where it could improve.

In Slate Plus, some hard-hitting, in-depth analysis on whether or not laundry-folding is feminist.

Recommendations

Lizzie: Crime thriller Girl, Forgotten by author Karin Slaughter

Emily: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law from Marvel and Disney+

Each week a pair of writers and guests talk through one news story we can’t stop thinking about, and unpack what gender has to do with it.

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.