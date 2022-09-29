The Waves

 Do Co-Ed Sports Hurt Girls?

 Maybe it’s time to rethink the great separation in sports.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior editor Shannon Palus and transgender journalist Evan Urquhart pose the question: Do we really need to separate sports by sex? The pair discusses Maggie Merten’s recent piece in The Atlantic, “Separating Sports By Sex Doesn’s Make Sense” and what role biology does (and doesn’t) play in determining who the top player on the field is. Later in the show, Shannon and Evan talk about why co-ed sports would be great for transgender youth.

In Slate Plus, is the Adam Levine sexting controversy feminist?

Recommendations:

Shannon: Adopting a dog.

Evan: The Power Wash Simulator game.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus, Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com

Advertisement

About the Show

Each week a pair of writers and guests talk through one news story we can’t stop thinking about, and unpack what gender has to do with it.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Evan Urquhart is working to improve comments on Slate and is a regular contributor to Outward.

  • Shannon Palus is a senior editor for Slate.