Free Britney. From Her Fans.
Britney Spears has been released from her conservatorship, but not the public spotlight.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves, Nicole Lewis, former Slate senior editor and Daisy Rosario, senior supervising producer of audio at Slate, talk about Britney…bitch. Mega-pop star Britney Spears is trying to navigate her life after being released from the court order that gave her father almost total control of her life. But the fans that put her conservatorship in the spotlight still can’t let her go. Nicole and Daisy unpack the toxic relationship between Britney Spears and fame—as well as whether there’s a way to be a fan without contributing to the damage.
In Slate Plus, is the TNFW Nique rap Baby Daddy Free about abortion feminist?
Recommendations:
Daisy: Love Is Blind: After the Alter on Netflix.
Nicole: House of the Dragon on HBO.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus, Daisy Rosario and Alicia Montgomery.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com