The Waves

It’s Not TV. It’s a Sh*tshow.

The mess at HBO is a sign of worse things to come for marginalized voices in TV and movies

On this week’s episode of The Waves, the streaming wars have come for us all. The Daily Beast’s Allegra Frank sits down with Inkoo Kang of The Washington Post to talk about what happened at HBO and where gender fits into it all. HBO Max recently canceled the nearly done Batgirl, and has been quietly removing content from its streaming service as it prepares to merge with Discovery+. Allegra and Inkoo talk about how streaming services reducing their content offering likely spells trouble for non-white, non-male voices.

In Slate Plus, is Batman feminist?

Recommendations:

Allegra: Never Have I Ever on Netflix

Inkoo: The Harley Quinn series on HBO Max

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus, Alicia Montgomery and Daisy Rosario.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com

About the Show

Each week a pair of writers and guests talk through one news story we can’t stop thinking about, and unpack what gender has to do with it.

Hosts

  • Inkoo Kang is the TV critic at the Washington Post and a former Slate staff writer.

  • Allegra Frank is a former senior editor at Slate. She worked previously at Polygon and Vox.