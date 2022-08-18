It’s Not TV. It’s a Sh*tshow.
The mess at HBO is a sign of worse things to come for marginalized voices in TV and movies
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves, the streaming wars have come for us all. The Daily Beast’s Allegra Frank sits down with Inkoo Kang of The Washington Post to talk about what happened at HBO and where gender fits into it all. HBO Max recently canceled the nearly done Batgirl, and has been quietly removing content from its streaming service as it prepares to merge with Discovery+. Allegra and Inkoo talk about how streaming services reducing their content offering likely spells trouble for non-white, non-male voices.
In Slate Plus, is Batman feminist?
Recommendations:
Allegra: Never Have I Ever on Netflix
Inkoo: The Harley Quinn series on HBO Max
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus, Alicia Montgomery and Daisy Rosario.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com