The Waves

Liz Cheney’s Mom Energy

She’s disappointed in Trump. But she still voted with him 93 percent of the time.

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior writer Christina Cauterucci and Slate books and culture columnist Laura Miller talk all things Liz Cheney. They discuss Laura’s piece on how the Republican Congresswoman is coming across like a disappointed mom during the January 6 hearings—and whether comparing women politicians to mother figures is always sexist. Then they dig into what Cheney’s long-game is as she defies the Republican party and goes against Donald Trump.

In Slate Plus, Christina and Laura discuss the January 6 hearings’ breakout star, Cassidy Hutchinson.

Recommendations:

Christina: Caesar salad dressing from Once Upon a Chef

Laura: Trailed by Kathryn Miles

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus, Alicia Montgomery and Daisy Rosario.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com

