Live. Laugh. Lexapro.
Mental health drugs shouldn’t come with stigma. But they shouldn’t be the only solution, either.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior editor Shannon Palus is joined by the managing editor of Future Tense, Mia Armstrong. This week is all about selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a class of drugs commonly used to treat depression and anxiety. Shannon and Mia discuss their own experiences with their mental health and SSRIs. Then they dig into the cultural narrative around using medication for anxiety and depression,a recent study disproving an old adage about depression, and why SSRIs might be overprescribed to women.
Why Has the Misleading “Chemical Imbalance” Theory of Mental Illness Persisted for So Long? by Sahanika Ratnayake
In Slate Plus, is marrying young feminist?
Recommendations:
Shannon: Guided meditations from UCLA Health.
Mia: Counting backwards from 100 by seven to help calm down while you’re feeling anxious.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus, Alicia Montgomery and Daisy Rosario.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com