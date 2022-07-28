The Waves

Cafeteria Catholics Can Support Abortion Rights

The Catholic Church claims abortion activists are threatening them. Is that true?

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior producer Cheyna Roth is joined by staff writer Molly Olmstead to talk about the much-hyped threat against the Catholic Church in the wake of Roe’s dismantling. They talk about Molly’s piece, “Is the Catholic Church Under Attack” and where the vandalism against churches stacks up against other religious persecution. Then they take a look at “Cafeteria Catholics” - those who follow the religion, but not all the teachings at the top of the male hierarchy.

In Slate Plus, is the “Little Miss” meme feminist?

Recommendations:

Cheyna: Apple+ series Stillwater

Molly: Build Your House Around My Body by Violet Kupersmith 

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus, Alicia Montgomery, and Daisy Rosario.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com

About the Show

Each week a pair of writers and guests talk through one news story we can’t stop thinking about, and unpack what gender has to do with it.

Hosts