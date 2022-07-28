Cafeteria Catholics Can Support Abortion Rights
The Catholic Church claims abortion activists are threatening them. Is that true?
On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior producer Cheyna Roth is joined by staff writer Molly Olmstead to talk about the much-hyped threat against the Catholic Church in the wake of Roe’s dismantling. They talk about Molly’s piece, “Is the Catholic Church Under Attack” and where the vandalism against churches stacks up against other religious persecution. Then they take a look at “Cafeteria Catholics” - those who follow the religion, but not all the teachings at the top of the male hierarchy.
In Slate Plus, is the “Little Miss” meme feminist?
Recommendations:
Cheyna: Apple+ series Stillwater
Molly: Build Your House Around My Body by Violet Kupersmith
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus, Alicia Montgomery, and Daisy Rosario.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com