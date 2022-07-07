The Waves

The Caregiver Crisis

Women have been depending on the labor of other women in order to succeed. What has it cost us?

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Brigid Schulte, author of Overwhelmed: How to Work, Love and Play When No One Has the Time and director of the Better Life Lab, is joined by author Angela Garbes. They unpack the modern challenges of motherhood, further illustrated and then exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. They talk about Angela’s new book, Essential Labor, how caregiving is seen as sacred, yet we make it so hard in the United States, and why we pay caregivers—a key part of our society—poverty wages.

In Slate Plus, Angela and Brigid talk about the subtitle of Angela’s book: Mothering As Social Change.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus and Alicia Montgomery.

About the Show

Each week a pair of writers and guests talk through one news story we can’t stop thinking about, and unpack what gender has to do with it.

