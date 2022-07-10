The 10 Year Old Who Needed An Abortion
Why did so many news outlets question a doctor’s word about a rape?
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior editor of Jurisprudence, Nicole Lewis is joined by Susan Matthews, Slate’s executive editor and host of Slow Burn: Roe v. Wade. Earlier this month, a story about a 10-year-old girl seeking an abortion after she was raped went viral, and Nicole and Susan dive into how themedia’s handedthe story, before questioning how news outlets should handle the influx of first-person abortion narratives in a post-Roe world.
In Slate Plus, is asking Vice President Kamala Harris to not be so public-facing, feminist?
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus, Daisy Rosario, and Alicia Montgomery.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com