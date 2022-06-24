The Waves

What The F*** Do We Do Now?

Abortion rights have fallen. Let’s all scream together.

On this emergency episode of The Waves, Slate senior producer Cheyna Roth and Slate senior staff writer Christina Cauterucci respond to the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and get real about how they’re handling this devastating blow.

Read Christina’s piece on medication abortions here. Find all of Slate’s coverage of Roe v. Wade here, and a guide to basic questions about what happens next here.

Cheyna: Getting your kid the COVID vaccine, and JellyCat stuffed animals.

Christina: Fire Island on Hulu.

