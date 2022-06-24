What The F*** Do We Do Now?
Abortion rights have fallen. Let’s all scream together.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this emergency episode of The Waves, Slate senior producer Cheyna Roth and Slate senior staff writer Christina Cauterucci respond to the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and get real about how they’re handling this devastating blow.
Read Christina’s piece on medication abortions here. Find all of Slate’s coverage of Roe v. Wade here, and a guide to basic questions about what happens next here.
Recommendations:
Cheyna: Getting your kid the COVID vaccine, and JellyCat stuffed animals.
Christina: Fire Island on Hulu.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus and Alicia Montgomery.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com