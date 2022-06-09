The Hidden Cost of Breast Implants
The real dangers and science behind breast implants and other cosmetic enhancements
On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate science editor and writer Shannon Palus is joined by freelance science journalist Eleanor Cummins to talk about plastics. Surgery that is. And all the physical and mental concerns that come with altering your body. They start out by talking about Eleanor’s recent piece on the health concerns of breast implants. Then they talk about VIP Syndrome, and how it’s coming for all of us.
In Slate Plus, is breast reduction surgery feminist?
Recommendations:
Shannon: Perfect Bars
Eleanor: Cotopaxi gear.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus and Alicia Montgomery.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com