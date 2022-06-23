The Waves

How Gone Girl Changed Publishing

Ten years after its publication, the impact of Gillian Flynn’s thriller looms large.

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate staff writer Heather Schwedel is joined by Slate books and culture columnist Laura Miller on the ten year anniversary of Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl. They talk about the initial reaction to Gone Girl, why the twists packed such a punch, and the enduring impact of the famous “cool girl” speech. Then they explore why, despite many books proclaiming to be so, there has never really been another Gone Girl.

Recommendations:

Heather: The Palace Papers by Tina Brown

Laura: TV series Redemption, available on BritBox

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus and Alicia Montgomery.

