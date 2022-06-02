The Waves

Abortion on the Ballot

Working through the best way to fight back against the end of Roe.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior producer Cheyna Roth is joined by Slate senior writer Mark Joseph Stern to talk about Michigan’s ballot initiative to save abortion rights in the state. They dig into the positives and negatives of going to the ballot, what we can learn from Ireland, and why, at the end of the day, you really need the courts. Mark also explains the one big thing that citizens can and should be doing to help secure abortion access.

In Slate Plus, is Ginny Thomas maintaining a career that directly conflicts with her Supreme Court Justice husband’s work feminist?

Mentioned in the Show:

The Ironic, Unintended Consequence of SCOTUS’s Plan to Overturn Roe” by Mark Joseph Stern

Recommendations:

Mark: The album Two Ribbons by Let’s Eat Grandma

Cheyna: Everything by the band HAIM. 

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus and Alicia Montgomery .

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com

Advertisement

About the Show

Each week a pair of writers and guests talk through one news story we can’t stop thinking about, and unpack what gender has to do with it.

All episodes

Hosts