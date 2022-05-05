What Amber Heard’s Make-up Palette Says About the Legal System. (Plus: Roe v Wade)
The Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp trial shines a bright light on how the court system fails victims of gender violence.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves, we start with a conversation with upcoming Slow Burn: Roe v Wade host, Susan Matthews and Slate senior producer Cheyna Roth about the implications of the recently leaked Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe.
In the main show, we shift focus to gender violence as the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial continues. Cheyna sits down with Dr. Nicole Bedera about what happens when fans try to play detective and how we should actually be talking to victims of violence. Later in the show they talk about Men’s Rights Activists and the broader implications of suing people who accuse someone of assault.
In Slate Plus, is Mother’s Day feminist?
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus and Alicia Montgomery.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com