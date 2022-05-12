The Waves

How the Fall of Bitch Media is a Sign of Disastrous Things to Come.

The feminist outlet going under could not have come at a worse time.

On this week’s episode of The Waves, we’re reflecting on the impact of Bitch Media, which started as a zine in the 90s, and grew into a print publication and website . Slate staff writer Heather Schwedel is joined by Bitch co-founder Andi Zeisler to talk about the history of Bitch. Then, they explore why feminist media is struggling, despite maybe being more necessary than ever.

Heather:  Ghosts by Dolly Alderton

Andi: Time Zone J by Julie Doucet

Bitch and the End of Independent Feminist Media” by Jude Ellison S. Doyle

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus and Alicia Montgomery.

