The Waves

Ecofeminism Isn’t Just For Hippies

The bond between feminism and the environment should be stronger than ever.

On this week’s episode of The Waves, senior producer Cheyna Roth is joined by freelance science writer Eleanor Cummins to talk about the possible resurgence of Ecofeminism. Eleanor recently published “Is Ecofeminism Due for a Comeback?” in The New Republic. They discuss how the term came to be “passe,” what places are embracing the concept of combining feminism and the environment (and trying to save the Amazon in the process), and why the time is right for feminists to embrace the planet.

In Slate Plus, the waves of Ecofeminism, and where the term “tree-hugger” came from.

Cheyna: Anxious People by Fredrik Backman

Eleanor: Disorientation by Elaine Hsieh Chou

