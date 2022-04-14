The Waves

The Vagina et Al.

Author Rachel E. Gross explains, science is still lagging when it comes to the female anatomy below the belt.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior editor Shannon Palus is joined by science journalist, Rachel E. Gross to talk all about female anatomy. They discuss Rachel’s new book, Vagina Obscura: An Anatomical Voyage and how much science has to learn when it comes to diagnosing female maladies. Then they get into ovaries and all the misconceptions about these “egg baskets.”

In Slate Plus, is the term “pussy” feminist?

Articles discussed in this episode: 

The Word for Anatomy That Shouldn’t Be “Vulgar”  by Zoe Mendelson

Seventeen Years of Bad Sex by Allyson Rudolph

Ovaries Are Prone to ‘Exhaustion’ and ‘Fatigue.’ Or Are They? By Rachel Gross

Recommendations:

Shannon: Wearing wide-legged jeans.

Rachel: Showing yourself some, ah-hem, love.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus and Alicia Montgomery.

Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com

Advertisement

About the Show

Each week a pair of writers and guests talk through one news story we can’t stop thinking about, and unpack what gender has to do with it.

All episodes

Host