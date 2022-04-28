Edible Arrangements Is Getting Into the Wellness Industry
And, a gender-based theory on why fruit chunks on sticks are popular to begin with
On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior writer, Christina Cauterucci and Slate science editor Shannon Palus, talk pineapples on sticks. Christina’s new piece, “What’s Eating Edible Arrangements” on the changes at Edible Arrangements sparked a conversation about gender roles that likely led do the creation of the company that now goes by Edible. Then they unpack the company’s pivot to CBD and what its attempt at “wellness culture” really means.
In Slate Plus, are workout selfies feminist?
Recommendations:
Shannon: Harry & David fruit boxes.
Christina: Season 2 of HBO’s The Flight Attendant.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus and Alicia Montgomery.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com