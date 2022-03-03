The GOP’s All-Out Assault on Trans People
Why are so many people silent about the open, far-right movement targeting children?
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of The Waves, we’re talking Texas. Slate community manager Evan Urquhart and author and co-host of Slate’s Outward podcast Jules Gill-Peterson dig into the Texas governor’s directive to treat gender-affirming health care for transgender youth as child abuse. In the first half of the show, they explore what’s going on in Texas and the harm it’s already causing. Later they talk about how the problem in Texas is symptomatic of a much bigger trans obsession by the GOP.
In Slate Plus: Is Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminism feminist?
Recommendations:
Evan: Do your research
“What does the scholarly research say about the effect of gender transition on transgender well-being?”
“Mental Health Outcomes in Transgender and Nonbinary Youths Receiving Gender-Affirming Care”
Jules: Support on the ground organizations in Texas and contacting lawmakers to demand they support trans kids.
Campaign For Southern Equality
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus and June Thomas.
Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com