The GOP’s All-Out Assault on Trans People

Why are so many people silent about the open, far-right movement targeting children?

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of The Waves, we’re talking Texas. Slate community manager Evan Urquhart and author and co-host of Slate’s Outward podcast Jules Gill-Peterson dig into the Texas governor’s directive to treat gender-affirming health care for transgender youth as child abuse. In the first half of the show, they explore what’s going on in Texas and the harm it’s already causing. Later they talk about how the problem in Texas is symptomatic of a much bigger trans obsession by the GOP.

In Slate Plus: Is Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminism feminist?

Recommendations:

Evan: Do your research

What does the scholarly research say about the effect of gender transition on transgender well-being?

U.S. Transgender Survey

Mental Health Outcomes in Transgender and Nonbinary Youths Receiving Gender-Affirming Care

Jules: Support on the ground organizations in Texas and contacting lawmakers to demand they support trans kids.

Donate to TENT

Equality Texas

Campaign For Southern Equality 

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth with editorial oversight by Shannon Palus and June Thomas.

